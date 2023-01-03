Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 270,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

KAVL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,736. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

