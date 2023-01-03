Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

KAMN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $22.30. 5,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kaman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 46.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

