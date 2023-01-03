Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
KAMN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
Kaman Stock Performance
Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $22.30. 5,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kaman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 46.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
