Kaspa Price Up 2.7% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $76.89 million and $1.44 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00463441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.95 or 0.02247072 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.10 or 0.29655455 BTC.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,647,007,491 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,632,201,207 with 15,632,209,723.613073 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00497926 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,407,223.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

