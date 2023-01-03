Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.46 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $206.62 million and $19.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 366,859,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,854,624 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

