Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.