KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 17,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

KEY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,443,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,876. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.