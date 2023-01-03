Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

