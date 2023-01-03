Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.