Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 606. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $142.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

