Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 0.3 %

About Kingsoft Cloud

KC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 57,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $932.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.72. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $16.48.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.