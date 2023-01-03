Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
