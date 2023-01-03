Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $327.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 9.33 $152.66 million $6.07 42.88 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 18.45% 24.56% 7.31% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

