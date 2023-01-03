Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Kiromic BioPharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Trading Up 5.9 %

KRBP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,132. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

