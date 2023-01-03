KonPay (KON) Trading Up 80.6% Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One KonPay token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 80.6% against the dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $920,917.91 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

