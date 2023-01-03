Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 165,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ KOSS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,162. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Koss has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

