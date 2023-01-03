Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 11.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.63. 1,312,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,592,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $402.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

