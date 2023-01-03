KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Boosted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 7.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 580,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,191,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

