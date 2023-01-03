Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Up 12.9% in December

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

KRO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 333.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 129,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

