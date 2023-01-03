Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Kura Oncology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after buying an additional 902,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after buying an additional 862,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,724. The firm has a market cap of $822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.90. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.