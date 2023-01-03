Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $95.42 million and approximately $885.44 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

