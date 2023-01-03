Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,008,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 5,401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Lake Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Lake Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 909,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.