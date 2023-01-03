Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,008,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 5,401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.
Lake Resources Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Lake Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 909,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
Lake Resources Company Profile
