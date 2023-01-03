LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Lcnb Corp grew its position in LCNB by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LCNB in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LCNB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCNB has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.41%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

