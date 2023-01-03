LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0200 on Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $1,612.01 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

