LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Up 10.7% in December

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
LC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. LendingClub has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $889.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.92.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
