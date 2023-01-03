Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 14.5% in December

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $272,932.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,216,641.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,459,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $272,932.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,330,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,216,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,446,399 shares of company stock worth $190,897,350. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,061. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

