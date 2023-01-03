Lido DAO (LDO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63.45 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007413 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $63.45 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,772,730 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars.

