Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,383,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,383,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966 in the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Stories

