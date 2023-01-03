Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,584. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

