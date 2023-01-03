Lincoln Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 11,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,162. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

