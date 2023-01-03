Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,536. The company has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

