Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 191 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

