Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 59 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 6.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,984. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.