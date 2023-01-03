Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.57. 129,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,005. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.54 and its 200 day moving average is $300.26. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

