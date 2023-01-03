Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.70 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Lisk has a market cap of $99.70 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005015 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

