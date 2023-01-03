Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.06 million and $5.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

