Loopring (LRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.42 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $254.94 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

