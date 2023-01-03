LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $115.29 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $115.29 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $7.71 or 0.00046188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003024 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00461500 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.29 or 0.02228657 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.30 or 0.29531296 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.