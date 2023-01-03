Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Shares of LULU opened at $321.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.94 and a 200-day moving average of $316.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

