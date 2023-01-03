Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,858 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 56.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,470,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Shares of NYSE HZON opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

