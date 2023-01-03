Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 160,000 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 523,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $305,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

PRPL opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

