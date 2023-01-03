Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Antero Resources makes up about 1.7% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources Price Performance

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

