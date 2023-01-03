MA Private Wealth Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $914,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

