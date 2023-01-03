Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.54 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $54.54 million and approximately $37,709.27 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001776 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,512.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

