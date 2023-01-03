Mammoth (MMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,197.73

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $22.59 million and $13,197.73 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00038173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00228712 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00319362 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,036.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

