Matrix Trust Co Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 0.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $308.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

