Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,385. Mattel has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

