Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 162,720 iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 162,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,162. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

