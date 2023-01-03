Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 6,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,401. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

