Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.