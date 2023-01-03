Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,631 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.