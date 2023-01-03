Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,477,879 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

